Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -135.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,332.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 244,194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,576,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

