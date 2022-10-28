Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 49,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 312,760 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Arko’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Arko by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

