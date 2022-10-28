Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of AJG traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average is $172.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 766,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $849,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

