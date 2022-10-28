Asio Capital LLC Buys 9,587 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.84.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.1 %

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,150,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.