Asio Capital LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

