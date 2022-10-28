Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.25.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.88. 34,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,179. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.67.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

