Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.25.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.01. 27,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,179. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

