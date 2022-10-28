AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded down $19.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,502.23. The company had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,990. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,548.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,212.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2,142.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

