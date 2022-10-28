Aviva PLC Sells 312 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $34,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.81.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $554.93 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $598.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.55.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

