AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 90.0% in October

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 961,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance
Shares of AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,303. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.05.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
