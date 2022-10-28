AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 90.0% in October

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 961,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance

Shares of AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,303. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.05.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.