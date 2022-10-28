Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $880.12 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $9.22 or 0.00044428 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $880.12 million and $103.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,485,220 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,485,219.50824161 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.99363326 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $125,726,103.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

