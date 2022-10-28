Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,200 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 2,063,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,351.0 days.

Azimut Price Performance

Shares of Azimut stock remained flat at $16.45 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Azimut has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

