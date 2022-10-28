Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,200 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 2,063,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,351.0 days.
Azimut Price Performance
Shares of Azimut stock remained flat at $16.45 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Azimut has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $36.10.
About Azimut
