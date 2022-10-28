Bank OZK Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

BLK stock traded up $5.16 on Friday, reaching $654.14. 16,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,950. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $622.05 and a 200-day moving average of $638.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

