Bank OZK Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Medtronic by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.56. 86,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

