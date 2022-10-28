Bank OZK Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after acquiring an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,929,388. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

