Bank OZK Trims Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of STWD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

