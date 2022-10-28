Barclays Lowers Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $24.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 36,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.94%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

