Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 10,140 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $3,372,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $2,079,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $212,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $11,306,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $3,158,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 23,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,784. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $41.14.

