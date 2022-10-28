Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after buying an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after buying an additional 496,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.12. The stock has a market cap of $326.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

