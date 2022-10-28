Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

