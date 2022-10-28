Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,022 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Up 2.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 102,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Best Buy



Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

