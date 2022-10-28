Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 7.5 %

BIO traded down $28.84 on Friday, reaching $356.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.63 and its 200 day moving average is $493.26. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $368.42 and a 1 year high of $798.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

