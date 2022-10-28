Bitcicoin (BITCI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.26 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $44.26 million and $995,775.00 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.71 or 0.30731415 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.