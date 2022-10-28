BitTorrent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $168,098.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $819.04 million and $168,098.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

