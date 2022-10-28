Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 6,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,969. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMAQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

