Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCNU remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 340.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

