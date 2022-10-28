Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Update

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 98,349 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition ( NASDAQ:BSGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.