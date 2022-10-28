BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,217 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APH. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE APH opened at $73.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.