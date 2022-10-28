Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.53 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Up 2.4 %
BXP traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $72.60. 28,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.99.
Insider Transactions at Boston Properties
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $17,854,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.