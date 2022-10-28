Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.53 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

BXP traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $72.60. 28,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.99.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $17,854,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

