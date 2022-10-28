Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bright Green Price Performance
BGXX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09. Bright Green has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bright Green Company Profile
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
