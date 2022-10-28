Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bright Green Price Performance

BGXX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09. Bright Green has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

Bright Green Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Green stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Green Co. ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 276,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bright Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

