Brighton Jones LLC Has $319,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

