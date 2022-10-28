Brighton Jones LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

