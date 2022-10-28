Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.44-7.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.54. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$46.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.03 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.44-$7.74 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.83. 10,273,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,627,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.71.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,062.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

