Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of CABA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.71. 1,030,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,803. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on CABA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, CEO Steven Nichtberger bought 141,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anup Marda acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger acquired 141,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 212,873 shares of company stock worth $210,744 over the last three months. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 8.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,919,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Stories

