Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Shares of CABA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.71. 1,030,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,803. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.68.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Cabaletta Bio news, CEO Steven Nichtberger bought 141,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anup Marda acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger acquired 141,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 212,873 shares of company stock worth $210,744 over the last three months. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 8.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,919,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
