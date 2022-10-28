Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 61.9% in October

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the September 30th total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.24. 8,083,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Cameco has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 51,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

