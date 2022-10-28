Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 8,083,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,737. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

