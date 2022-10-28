Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 1.6%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 85,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$24.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 20,000 hectares.

