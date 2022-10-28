Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.