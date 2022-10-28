CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Huang acquired 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $79,943.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,004.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 291,210 shares of company stock worth $1,023,533. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.56. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 91.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

