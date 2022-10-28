Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Down 20.9% in October

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Celularity Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CELU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 206,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,025. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $323.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 122.50%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celularity will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celularity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after buying an additional 6,640,694 shares during the period. C V Starr & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

