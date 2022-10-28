Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) COO Arnold D. Martines Buys 5,000 Shares

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

CPF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 179,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,830. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $544.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

