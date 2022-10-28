CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

CFIV remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. 80,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

