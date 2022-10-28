Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $104.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.36% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

