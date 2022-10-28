Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Shares Up 1.9%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03). 231,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,918,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.58 ($0.03).

Chill Brands Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.88.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research, development, production, and sale of cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

