Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Cigna by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management raised its position in Cigna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CI traded up $7.32 on Friday, reaching $323.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $319.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.26 and its 200-day moving average is $274.01.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

