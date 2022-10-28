Cindicator Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $77.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

