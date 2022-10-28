Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.89.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 72,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cinemark by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

