Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 521 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.99. 16,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.28. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.