Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 2,040 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

BA stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.43. 237,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average is $147.05. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

