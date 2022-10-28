Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 712 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 210,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 46,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 777,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. 171,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.